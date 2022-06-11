Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,002 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.38 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

