AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Down 2.1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 68,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 86,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.