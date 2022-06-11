AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $67.60 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

