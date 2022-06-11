AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

