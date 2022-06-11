Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 701,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,314. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

