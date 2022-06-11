Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.77 and traded as high as C$18.77. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 53,877 shares trading hands.

AD.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at C$870,827.91.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

