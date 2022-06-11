Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $93.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Alcoa stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,221,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

