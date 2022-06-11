Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $109.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

