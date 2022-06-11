Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,391.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,643.47.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

