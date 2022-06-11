Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,637.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

