Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,221.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $17,963.21 and $1,221.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00346811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00446835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.