Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 78,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $157,103,000 after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.75.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

