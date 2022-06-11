Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

