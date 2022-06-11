Amalgamated Bank Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $90,515,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Newmont by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

