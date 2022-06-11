Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,197.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.57. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

