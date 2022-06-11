Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 161,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

