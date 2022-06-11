Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

