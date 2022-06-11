Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

DUK opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

