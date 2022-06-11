Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,940 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

