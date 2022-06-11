Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,122 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

