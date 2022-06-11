Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,641 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,925,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Exelon stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

