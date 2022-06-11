Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,338 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,332 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

