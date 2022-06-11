Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.62.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.50 on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,267,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,081,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $149.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

