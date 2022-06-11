Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $321,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.