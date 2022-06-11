Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $321,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
