Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of Amdocs worth $60,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $81.81 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

