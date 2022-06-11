American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Express were worth $64,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

