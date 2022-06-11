American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIG. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

