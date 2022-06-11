American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Tower were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $252.80. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

