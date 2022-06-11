AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.40.

NYSE ABC opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.05.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

