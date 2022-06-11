Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 3.2%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

