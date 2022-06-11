Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.