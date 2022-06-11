Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $2.05 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Field Trip Health.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
NASDAQ FTRP remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,794. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.
About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.