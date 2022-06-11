Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $2.05 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTRP remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,794. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

