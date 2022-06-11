Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 340,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,045. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.