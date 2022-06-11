Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Target Price at GBX 1,748.20

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.91).

STB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.81) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,922.31).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.15. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($12.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.79). The firm has a market cap of £233.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

