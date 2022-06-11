Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,667

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667 ($20.89).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.18) to GBX 1,680 ($21.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($22.14) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.65) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.84). The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,447.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,458.35).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

