Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -3.34, meaning that its share price is 434% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuwellis and IMRIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.84 -$19.58 million ($2.30) -0.27 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuwellis and IMRIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,088.59%.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -237.48% -72.68% -62.63% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuwellis beats IMRIS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About IMRIS (Get Rating)

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

