ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 300,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

