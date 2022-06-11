ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

