Anyswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $617,694.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00015535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $82.84 million and $617,694.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

