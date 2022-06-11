Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AON were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in AON by 8.2% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AON by 14.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $253.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

