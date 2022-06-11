Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. AbbVie accounts for about 5.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The firm has a market cap of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

