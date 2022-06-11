Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

