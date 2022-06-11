Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $611,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56.

