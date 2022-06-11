Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $337.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.06 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

