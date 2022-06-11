Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

