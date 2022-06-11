Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.