Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

