Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 3,975 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

