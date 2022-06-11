Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $299,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Shares of IYT opened at $217.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.42. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
