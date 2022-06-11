Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

