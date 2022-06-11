Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Hits $354,956.09

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $354,956.09 and $141,055.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00189438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

